Warm Start to the Week, but Cold Front Monday Night Drops Temperatures Back to Seasonable | 2/4 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Today has been filled with lots of sunshine, and temperatures climbed up into the low to mid 60s across all of Texoma. Early tomorrow morning around 3am, fog will start to roll into the southeastern portion of our region. The fog will be patchy, but isolated spots of dense fog are possible. It is also possible to have freezing fog, which can lead to thin layers of ice forming on the ground and car. Once the sun rises at 8am, temperatures will quickly rise above the freezing mark and the fog will dissipate.

Monday looks to be the warmest day in the next week with temperatures climbing all the way into the low 70s. The average for this time of year is the mid 50s, so we will be almost 15 degrees above average!

Monday night into Tuesday morning a cold front will sweep through the region bringing temperatures back to seasonable. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s for the remainder of the week. The cold front also has a chance to provide rain for the area Tuesday through Thursday. Models still are not in agreement at this time on if we will see any rain, but Tuesday looks the most likely if we do see any precipitation in the next week. The rainfall totals are still up in the air, but most areas will receive less than an inch of rain. The precipitation looks to only be rain as temperatures will be too warm for any winter weather.

Have a great weekend!

