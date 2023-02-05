Expert Connections
Warm Today and Tomorrow, then Seasonable the Rest of the Week | 2/5 AM

Warm temperatures to start the week, then a cold front Tuesday morning
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning Texoma! Today is shaping up to be a great day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s for most of Texoma with SE winds at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching the low 70s across all of Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy with S winds at 10 to 20 mph.

A cold front will push through Texoma after midnight on Monday night, and it will bring post frontal rain chances across the area. The best chances of rain are in our north eastern counties. The areas that receive the most rain are expected to get as much as an inch of rain, but most will get closer to a half inch of rain. The rain will start early Tuesday morning and is expected to all day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

After the rain exits Texoma on Wednesday, skies will clear in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. A second cold front will come through Thursday and bring temperatures down to the low 50s on Friday. Saturday will then see a small heat up back into the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great Sunday!

Beautiful weekend ahead with warmer temperatures over next few days | 2/3 PM
