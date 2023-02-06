Expert Connections
Candidate filing period opens for April municipal elections

Filings can be made at the local election boards
The filing period opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election boards across Oklahoma are accepting candidate filings for the upcoming April municipal elections.

The filing period opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

Candidates can file for a number of races across all of our counties including several Councilmember and Trustee openings, a couple Mayoral and a few Town Clerk openings.

TILLMAN COUNTY
FREDERICK
Council Ward 1, 2		RINGLING
3 Trustees
Town Clerk		HOBART
Council Ward 1, 2		CACHE
Council Ward 2 and 4		DUNCAN
Council Wards 1, 2		HOLLIS
Council Wards 1 and 2		TEMPLE
Trustee Wards 1, 3, 5
MANITOU
2 Trustees		TERRAL
2 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee		LONE WOLF
2 Trustees		ELGIN
Council Ward 2 and 4		VELMA
3 Trustees
Town Clerk/Treasurer
GRANDFIELD
Council Ward 1, 2, 4, 5		RYAN
2 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee		GOTEBO
2 Trustees
Town Clerk		GERONIMO
Mayor
Council Wards 1, 2, 3		COMANCHE
Council Wards 3, 4 and At-Large
DAVIDSON
Places 1, 2, 3		WAURIKA
City Commissioner Seat #5		MT. VIEW
2 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee		CHATTANOOGA
2 Trustees
TIPTON
Council Ward 1, 3		ROOSEVELT
2 Trustees
Town Clerk/Treasurer		FAXON
Trustee
Town Clerk/Treasurer
MT. PARK
1 Trustee		FLETCHER
3 Trustees
SNYDER
Mayor
Council Ward 2, 3, 4		INDIAHOMA
2 Trustees
MEDICINE PARK
3 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee
STERLING
3 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee

The General Election for these positions will be April 4, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

