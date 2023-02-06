Candidate filing period opens for April municipal elections
Filings can be made at the local election boards
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election boards across Oklahoma are accepting candidate filings for the upcoming April municipal elections.
The filing period opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.
Candidates can file for a number of races across all of our counties including several Councilmember and Trustee openings, a couple Mayoral and a few Town Clerk openings.
|TILLMAN COUNTY
|JEFFERSON COUNTY
|KIOWA COUNTY
|COMANCHE COUNTY
|STEPHENS COUNTY
|HARMON COUNTY
|COTTON COUNTY
|FREDERICK
Council Ward 1, 2
|RINGLING
3 Trustees
Town Clerk
|HOBART
Council Ward 1, 2
|CACHE
Council Ward 2 and 4
|DUNCAN
Council Wards 1, 2
|HOLLIS
Council Wards 1 and 2
|TEMPLE
Trustee Wards 1, 3, 5
|MANITOU
2 Trustees
|TERRAL
2 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee
|LONE WOLF
2 Trustees
|ELGIN
Council Ward 2 and 4
|VELMA
3 Trustees
Town Clerk/Treasurer
|GRANDFIELD
Council Ward 1, 2, 4, 5
|RYAN
2 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee
|GOTEBO
2 Trustees
Town Clerk
|GERONIMO
Mayor
Council Wards 1, 2, 3
|COMANCHE
Council Wards 3, 4 and At-Large
|DAVIDSON
Places 1, 2, 3
|WAURIKA
City Commissioner Seat #5
|MT. VIEW
2 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee
|CHATTANOOGA
2 Trustees
|TIPTON
Council Ward 1, 3
|ROOSEVELT
2 Trustees
Town Clerk/Treasurer
|FAXON
Trustee
Town Clerk/Treasurer
|MT. PARK
1 Trustee
|FLETCHER
3 Trustees
|SNYDER
Mayor
Council Ward 2, 3, 4
|INDIAHOMA
2 Trustees
|MEDICINE PARK
3 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee
|STERLING
3 Trustees
1 Unexpired Trustee
The General Election for these positions will be April 4, 2023.
