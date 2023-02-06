Candidate filing period opens for April municipal elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election boards across Oklahoma are accepting candidate filings for the upcoming April municipal elections.

The filing period opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

Candidates can file for a number of races across all of our counties including several Councilmember and Trustee openings, a couple Mayoral and a few Town Clerk openings.

TILLMAN COUNTY JEFFERSON COUNTY KIOWA COUNTY COMANCHE COUNTY STEPHENS COUNTY HARMON COUNTY COTTON COUNTY FREDERICK

Council Ward 1, 2 RINGLING

3 Trustees

Town Clerk HOBART

Council Ward 1, 2 CACHE

Council Ward 2 and 4 DUNCAN

Council Wards 1, 2 HOLLIS

Council Wards 1 and 2 TEMPLE

Trustee Wards 1, 3, 5 MANITOU

2 Trustees TERRAL

2 Trustees

1 Unexpired Trustee LONE WOLF

2 Trustees ELGIN

Council Ward 2 and 4 VELMA

3 Trustees

Town Clerk/Treasurer GRANDFIELD

Council Ward 1, 2, 4, 5 RYAN

2 Trustees

1 Unexpired Trustee GOTEBO

2 Trustees

Town Clerk GERONIMO

Mayor

Council Wards 1, 2, 3 COMANCHE

Council Wards 3, 4 and At-Large DAVIDSON

Places 1, 2, 3 WAURIKA

City Commissioner Seat #5 MT. VIEW

2 Trustees

1 Unexpired Trustee CHATTANOOGA

2 Trustees TIPTON

Council Ward 1, 3 ROOSEVELT

2 Trustees

Town Clerk/Treasurer FAXON

Trustee

Town Clerk/Treasurer MT. PARK

1 Trustee FLETCHER

3 Trustees SNYDER

Mayor

Council Ward 2, 3, 4 INDIAHOMA

2 Trustees MEDICINE PARK

3 Trustees

1 Unexpired Trustee STERLING

3 Trustees

1 Unexpired Trustee

The General Election for these positions will be April 4, 2023.

