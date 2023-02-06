City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help.

They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton.

Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city.

All you have to do to volunteer is to call them at 580-581-3478 and let them know which creek you’d like to clean, and they’ll supply everything you need like gloves, trash bags, and litter pickers.

If you clean up a specific creek two or more times a year, you can even have a sign placed at the creek, with you or your organization’s name, through their Adopt-a-Stream program.

