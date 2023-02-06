Cold front tonight brings rain and cooler temperatures to Texoma | 2/6 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Today temperatures were great as we climbed into the 70s across all of Texoma. The same cannot be said about tomorrow as we have a cold front rolling in tonight. Winds will shift from south to north between the hours of 10pm and 2am, which will bring cool air into our region. This cold front will also bring rain throughout the area for the next couple days, so let’s break down the timeline.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning showers will be scattered. Most of the rain overnight will focus on counties to the east of I-44. Tomorrow morning showers will start to become more widespread across all of Texoma, but the heaviest rain will still remain east of I-44. During the afternoon will be the heaviest of rain, with a possibility of a rumble of thunder as well. The storms should remain mild and not severe.

Temperatures tomorrow will be at their highest just after midnight. As the cold front pushes through Texoma, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to drop and be in the mid to low 40s in the afternoon.

Tuesday evening the showers will begin to move out of Texoma, and become more isolated again. The scattered showers will linger across the area all the way until Wednesday morning. In the afternoon on Wednesday, skies will begin to clear with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday we will see a bit of a cool down into the low 50s, but we will still have sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday will begin a heating trend with upper 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. Monday of next week looks to be our next weather system as long range models are indicating thunderstorms next Monday. Models one week out are still very unpredictable, so this is something we will keep an eye on as we move closer to next week.

