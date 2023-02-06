Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser.

The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center..

FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help sponsor any of the program’s spring activities.

The auction has gone on annually for the past ten years. Agriculture education advisor, Heaven Kern said the event continues to grow in attendance and funds all because of the community’s support.

“As other students are seeing these kids be successful on a state and national level, they’re wanting to join our organization,” Kern said. “As they join, and they go out and they speak with the community, and the community see’s how we’re growing, they enjoy supporting us.”

Around 60 desserts were auctioned off, even family members participated in baking some of the goods.

The Lawton Masonic Lodge has also agreed to match the final amount raised for the organization.

