Lawton holding two public input meetings this month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation department is hosting a public input meeting regarding Elmer Thomas Park on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall.

The Parks & Recreation Department is seeking ideas and opinions from citizens on amenities that can be placed at the park.

In similar news, the same department will also host it’s second and final Lakes public input meeting to form a more specific plan -- the session was originally scheduled for January 26th.

It will take place on Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m., also in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.