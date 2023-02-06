Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Airman’s remains identified 81 years later

Corporal Charles Eeds died in a Japanese POW Camp
Corporal Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, and is originally from Durant,...
Corporal Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, and is originally from Durant, Oklahoma.(DPAA)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Airman who went missing while serving in the Philippines during World War 2 has finally been accounted found.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, 23 year old Corporal Charles Eeds of the U.S. Army Air Force, was captured and died as a prisoner after the Japanese invasion of the Philippine islands in late 1941.

Corporal Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, and is originally from Durant, Oklahoma.

American Forces would later surrender the Bataan peninsula and the Corregidor Island, after intense fighting.

The events which followed forever live in infamy as the 65-mile Bataan Death march.

The official announcement cames Monday, after Corporal Eeds was accounted for in October.

His remains were positively identified after being exhumed from a POW camp, where over 2,500 other servicemen lost their lives.

Eeds will be properly buried on May 19 of this year in Norman, Oklahoma.

For family and funeral information for Corporal Eeds, you can contact the Army Casualty Office at 1-800-892-2490.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye.
Lawton antique store closing soon
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Surrounded by candle lights, relatives described Chockpoyah as someone who did not say much,...
Friends, family of Shane Chockpoyah celebrate his life with candlelight vigil
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on February 5th .
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

Latest News

If you clean up a specific creek two or more times a year, you can even have a sign placed at...
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana across Oklahoma.
Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday
The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation department is hosting a public input meeting regarding...
Lawton holding two public input meetings this month
The filing period opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.
Candidate filing period opens for April municipal elections