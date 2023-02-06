Oklahoma Airman’s remains identified 81 years later

DURANT, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Airman who went missing while serving in the Philippines during World War 2 has finally been accounted found.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, 23 year old Corporal Charles Eeds of the U.S. Army Air Force, was captured and died as a prisoner after the Japanese invasion of the Philippine islands in late 1941.

Corporal Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, and is originally from Durant, Oklahoma.

American Forces would later surrender the Bataan peninsula and the Corregidor Island, after intense fighting.

The events which followed forever live in infamy as the 65-mile Bataan Death march.

The official announcement cames Monday, after Corporal Eeds was accounted for in October.

His remains were positively identified after being exhumed from a POW camp, where over 2,500 other servicemen lost their lives.

Eeds will be properly buried on May 19 of this year in Norman, Oklahoma.

For family and funeral information for Corporal Eeds, you can contact the Army Casualty Office at 1-800-892-2490.

