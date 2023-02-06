Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Study: American debt tops $16 trillion, average debt load reaches $165K per household

Credit card debt grew 28% over the last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new NerdWallet study, Americans are falling further into debt as the typical US household owes roughly $165,000 each, about 8% more debt than they did the previous year.

Personal finance expert Sara Rathner with NerdWallet said mortgages make up a big portion of the debt.

“If you were to break that apart and just look at credit card debt,” Rathner said. “Households with revolving credit card debt owe about $7,500, which is up about 28% from last year.”

She said the end of pandemic aid combined with higher prices and higher interest rates has consumers relying more on credit cards.

According to Rathner, now is an excellent time to try and make your debt less expensive: especially high interest credit card debt.  

Rathner shared several tips to help tackle the bigger debt load:

  • Consider using balance transfer offers with a lower interest rate
  • Look for cards that offer zero interest rates for a promotional period of 12 months or longer
  • Personal loans may have lower interest rates than your credit cards
  • Try to delay big purchases if possible until your debt load is lower

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye.
Lawton antique store closing soon
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Surrounded by candle lights, relatives described Chockpoyah as someone who did not say much,...
Friends, family of Shane Chockpoyah celebrate his life with candlelight vigil
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on February 5th .
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

Latest News

A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Boy who shot teacher allegedly choked another
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff
Corporal Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, and is originally from Durant,...
Oklahoma Airman’s remains identified 81 years later