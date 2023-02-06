Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday

Recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in March
Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana across Oklahoma.
By Jarred Burk and Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday is the last day Oklahomans can register to vote if they want to cast their ballot in an upcoming special election if they’re not already registered to vote in the state.

The deadline is Friday, February 10 and voting day is March 7.

You can find the Voter Registration Application on the state’s voter portal and submit it at your local county election board.

