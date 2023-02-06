Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday is the last day Oklahomans can register to vote if they want to cast their ballot in an upcoming special election if they’re not already registered to vote in the state.

Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana across Oklahoma.

The deadline is Friday, February 10 and voting day is March 7.

You can find the Voter Registration Application on the state’s voter portal and submit it at your local county election board.

