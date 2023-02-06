Tonight’s cold front brings temperature swing and numerous rain showers for tomorrow | 2/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! High dewpoints across eastern counties could lead to the development of light & patchy fog, reducing visibility heading out the door. This should dissipate sometime after sunrise due to winds picking up out of the south today at 10-15 mph. Heading throughout the morning hours we will see clouds gradually building in, becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. Highs today will be very warm, topping out in the low/mid 70s with areas in far western Texoma potentially reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The factors leading to these warm temperatures will be both the southerly winds and prefrontal warming ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through tonight.

The cold front will be looking to descend across Texoma during the late night hours, reaching the I-44 corridor around midnight. Isolated showers will begin popping up across Texoma after 8/9 PM, becoming scattered in coverage during the early morning hours on Tuesday for counties along and east of I-44. Winds will breeze out of the northeast at 15-20 mph behind the could front, ushering in cold air across the Southern Plains. As a result, the highest temperatures we will see on Tuesday will be around midnight in the low 50s and upper 40s, cooling down to the mid 40s around daybreak.

Numerous and nearly-widespread showers will occur through much of the day tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Eastern Texoma can expect to see the greatest shot at rainfall, with coverage being more sporadic as you move farther west. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. It’s going to be a cool Tuesday as temperatures will stay in the 40s through much of the day, ranging between the low/mid 40s during the afternoon. Thankfully this cooldown will be nothing like last week’s, as any precipitation we see will be just rain. Brace for some windy conditions as well, with breezy winds out of the northeast at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

The rain will begin exiting off to the east overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, fully expected to clear out of Texoma before midday on Wednesday. Rain totals throughout this whole ordeal are only expected to top out at an inch, with western counties potentially only receiving a trace amount. Clouds will clear out soon behind the rain, becoming mostly sunny for Wednesday afternoon. Highs will stay in the low/mid 50s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with tons of sunshine each day.

Slightly warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will build back in for the start of next week. Texoma’s next chance for rain showers will arrive quickly after, with models eyeing Monday of next week. We will provide more up-to-date details on that soon, first we have to get through tomorrow’s rain coverage.

