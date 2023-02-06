Warm Temperatures on Monday, and Cold Front Tuesday Morning Brings Rain | 2/5 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Today was a great day for being outside. Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 60s across the region, and skies were clear all day long. Tomorrow will begin with temperatures in the 40s out the door, but will reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. skies will be partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

A cold front will push through Texoma after midnight on Monday night, and it will bring post frontal rain chances across the area. The best chances of rain are in our north eastern counties. The areas that receive the most rain are expected to get as much as an inch of rain, but most will get closer to a half inch of rain. The rain will start early Tuesday morning and is expected to be on and off all day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

After the rain exits Texoma on Wednesday, skies will clear in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Friday skies will clear with temperatures only reaching the low 50s. Saturday will begin a heating trend for next weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday temperatures will continue to rise all the way into the low 60s.

Have a great week!

