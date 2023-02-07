Expert Connections
Cameron University professor to showcase latest film at the Vaska Theatre

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cameron University professor, who’s also an independent filmmaker, will have a free screening of his latest film soon.

7News spoke with Matt Jenkins, the filmmaker of “Rage, Fear, Love,” about the movie, the filming process, and his love of creating low-budget films.

The free showing of “Rage, Fear, Love” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at the Vaska Theatre.

“Rage, Fear, Love” follows the story of art rep Walter Breen, who commissions a cruel portrait of his cheating wife, Ester. In a rage, Ester fights Walter’s efforts at divorce. As the couple battles, they drag portrait painter Bluster Dabro and Ester’s boyfriend, Peter Jepsen, across the thin line separating fetish from paranoia. Ester becomes fearful someone is trying to kill her.

Under deadline pressure to finish a review of the portrait, art critic Jonathan Heck encourages the audience to consider if the evidence regarding attempts to murder Ester is real or from her imagination. Peter repeatedly saves Ester at the last minute in an effort to gain her love - or is he behind the attempts?

The film has seen quite a bit of success in the festival circuit, being an official selection at the New York Movie Awards, picking up the Silver Award, and was named the Best Crime Drama Feature at the Creation International Film Festival. It also won at the 2022 Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards.

Additionally, “Rage, Fear, Love” has been nominated in two categories by the 2023 Top Indie Film Awards and was also selected for the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, Midnight West Fest, Crown International Film Festival, and Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.

For more information about Jenkins’ latest work, you can visit his website here.

