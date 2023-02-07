Expert Connections
Cool, rainy, and windy day ahead | 2/7 AM

By Josh Reiter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are already seeing some sprinkles and light showers popping-up across Texoma this morning, but the main thing you will notice when heading out the door is the winds. Breezing in as a result of last night’s cold front, the winds are out of the northeast at 15-25 mph and will stay that way through much of the day, along with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures throughout the day will be taking a gradual downturn from the combination of the northeasterly winds, cool air behind the front, cloudy skies, and of course the rain. This afternoon we can only expect to top out in the low/mid 50s.

Rain coverage will increase throughout the morning, becoming numerous-to-widespread heading into the late morning hours. The greatest coverage of rain we will see through the daytime hours will occur around midday and the early afternoon. As we progress throughout the afternoon, rain coverage will decrease and move off to the east, becoming scattered and isolated by the start of the evening. For the nighttime hours we will see little coverage of rain, with some even seeing breaks in the clouds to be able to view the night sky.

Rain will start up again for southeastern counties tomorrow morning, but will be short lived as any rain the pops back up will dissipate off to the east by lunchtime. From there clouds will traverse off to the east right behind the rain, setting up for clear skies heading into Wednesday evening. Temperatures will reach the low 50s tomorrow with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Rainfall totals between now and tomorrow afternoon will range between 0.5″ and 1.0″ with higher isolated amounts possible, though this will mainly be for parts of Texoma east of HW-283, as western counties will receive closer to a quarter inch or trace amounts.

Temperatures will only warm slightly into the mid 50s on Thursday even with mostly sunny skies. This is because another cold front will roll through on Thursday, eventually setting up for temperatures on Friday to be slightly cooler in the low 50s with tons of sunshine. No rain will be associated with this front and the temperature drop won’t be anything significant, however it will be windy to end off the week as we’ll be on the backside of a trough behind the cold front. Winds on Thursday and Friday will be out of the north at 10-20 mph, setting up for the possibility of elevated fire weather conditions for western Texoma.

We will warm back up into the 60s for early next week even as cloud coverage builds back in this weekend. Models are showing our next chance of numerous rain showers (and even possibly a few storms) arriving back to the Southern Plains this time next week, though specific details are still up in the air.

