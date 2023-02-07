Gateway Success Center donates items and funds to the Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff and students at the Gateway Success Center held a birthday “pawty” for Ralphie the dog to celebrate him turning ten.

The party occurred inside the Douglas Learning Center around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

For the past five years, Ralphie has celebrated with the students at Gateway Success Center by paying it forward to the Lawton Animal Welfare Center. The dog’s owner, Mrs. Mason, and her class raised money and took in donations from around the community, with numbers increasing yearly.

This year, they donated nearly 700 items and presented a check to Lawton Animal Welfare. Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare superintendent, says he will use part of the funds donated to sponsor a few adoptions.

“I plan on probably sponsoring some adoptions with that money. It helps pay it forward; I guess you could say. The people here have donated money for whatever might be needed, and there’s times that that makes a big difference whenever we’re doing the adoptions,” Rodrick said.

If you’d like to celebrate Ralphie’s birthday but missed the party, you can donate to Lawton Animal Welfare.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare and the supplies needed, you can visit their Facebook page here.

