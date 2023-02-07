House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A house was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out in northern Comanche County on Monday night.

The Edgewater Park Fire Department responded to a fire on NE Track Rd, a few miles south of Apache at 9:15 p.m. When fire crews arrived, an unoccupied home was fully engulfed. It took two hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Eight agencies in all responded to the fire.

