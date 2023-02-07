Expert Connections
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

