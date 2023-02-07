Menes Temple #32 set for annual pancake fundraiser in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 in Lawton is getting ready for its pancake fundraiser. The event will be held at VFW Post 1193 on 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The non-profit organization is asking for $10 donations for a full pancake breakfast. Items on the menu include pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, grits, eggs, orange juice, and coffee. To-go orders are available.

The group is looking to raise $2,000. The leader of Menes Temple #32, Reginald Thomas, says all proceeds go back help the community.

