Menes Temple #32 set for annual pancake fundraiser in Lawton

All proceeds go back help the community
Menes Temple #32 in Lawton will host annual pancake fundraiser on Saturday, February 11
Menes Temple #32 in Lawton will host annual pancake fundraiser on Saturday, February 11(Pixabay)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 in Lawton is getting ready for its pancake fundraiser. The event will be held at VFW Post 1193 on 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The non-profit organization is asking for $10 donations for a full pancake breakfast. Items on the menu include pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, grits, eggs, orange juice, and coffee. To-go orders are available.

The group is looking to raise $2,000. The leader of Menes Temple #32, Reginald Thomas, says all proceeds go back help the community.

