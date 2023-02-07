Scattered showers continue into Wednesday | 2/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many counties towards the east has seen beneficial rainfall. Showers will become more isolated as the evening goes on, again mainly for counties along and southeast of I-44. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 30s and cloudy skies.

Keep the rain gear close by because more showers are expected during the early morning hours tomorrow. Around 3AM tomorrow morning, scattered showers will lift from north to south. These showers will likely stay non-severe. Highest rain totals will stay extended across far southeast Oklahoma. Areas west of I-44 will likely see half an inch of rain where areas along/east of I-44 could see up to an inch of rain. With rain showers and cloudy skies, highs will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s area wide. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. All shower activity will come to an end after 6PM.

A cold front will sweep across Texoma during the day Thursday. Now with that said, the cold air will lag until Friday. Thursday will start with sunshine but will end with mostly cloudy skies. Little to no rain is expected with this front and all locations will stay dry. Highs will rise into the mid 50s with north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s are expected. With the gusty north winds and dry air overhead, fire danger will be a concern for some western counties.

A ridge of high pressure will build by the end of the week promoting a dry and warmer weekend. Mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. More clouds than sunshine for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. With the warmer temperatures and dry conditions, fire danger will be elevated for western counties across Oklahoma and north Texas.

The weather pattern into next week looks rather active. An area of low pressure will dig across the lower-48 bringing the chance for rain. Rain showers right now look best on Monday & Tuesday. Despite the rain, highs will rise into the mid 60s Monday- upper 50s Tuesday. Details about how much rain and whether there will be a flood/storm threat is still uncertain.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

