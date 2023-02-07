Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

A Texas jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old.
By Emma McSpadden and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports.

After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

He was sentenced to life in prison and has to pay a fine of $10,000.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd said Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime. Medical evidence was also presented in the case.

The girl referenced Castillo when telling a nurse that someone hurt her.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana across Oklahoma.
Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday
Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye.
Lawton antique store closing soon
If you clean up a specific creek two or more times a year, you can even have a sign placed at...
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
February is heart month, and while a cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center says while...
Medwatch: Cardiologist says it’s important to do more than just know your numbers

Latest News

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Abandoned house ruled a total loss after a fire south of Apache
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police chief: 'Our hearts are heavy.'
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore
Abandoned house ruled a total loss after a fire south of Apache
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night