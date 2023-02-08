Another round of showers rolls through Texoma this morning and afternoon | 2/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off another day with scattered & numerous showers across Texoma, with isolated areas seeing some heavier pockets of rainfall. Rain will be on/off throughout the morning hours, slightly decreasing by noontime. A second wave of showers will develop in the mid-afternoon for Southwest Oklahoma, with rain coverage clearing out of Texoma after sundown. Highest rainfall totals today will be for areas along and east of I-44, with some seeing up to an inch of accumulation (as well as the aforementioned isolated areas of heavier rainfall). There is the very limited possibility that a light rain/snow mix will be possible for counties along and north of I-40 this morning and early this evening. Temperatures will stay in the mid/upper 40s across much of the viewing area this afternoon, with some in far western and southern counties reaching the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north/northwest at 10-15 mph.

A much drier night is in store once the rain clears out, with mostly clear skies returning to Texoma shortly before midnight. This will lead to colder temperatures tomorrow morning due to radiative cooling, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak on Thursday.

A cold front will sweep through Texoma around the start of the day tomorrow, bringing in winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Cooler air behind the front will be lagging behind as temperatures will actually be warmer tomorrow in the low/mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies with partly cloud skies building back in during the late afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph.

The cooler temperatures will arrive on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to end off the work and school week. Mostly sunny skies along with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph will allow for the possibility for elevated fire weather conditions. Saturday will feature similar skies though with winds shifting back out of the south at 5-15 mph, high temperatures will rise to near-average numbers in the upper 50s.

The upper-level ridge that will move in this weekend will keep temperatures warm heading into early next week. Cloud coverage will increase once again throughout the day on Sunday as highs will get into the low 60s for most due to breezy southerly winds at 10-20 mph. For Monday and Tuesday of next week, models are showing a fairly active pattern with numerous rain showers returning to the Southern Plains. Thankfully the rain won’t be associated with nearly-as-cool temperatures compared to today and yesterday as afternoon highs will stay in the low 60s and upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday. Any thunderstorm concerns or severe threats with next week’s system is uncertain at this time.

