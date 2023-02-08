Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Company reports their corporate results on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger.

The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment company’s global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

Iger returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company says the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company. As of Oct. 1, Disney employed 220,000 people, of which about 166,000 worked in the U.S. and 54,000 internationally.

In its latest results, solid growth at Disney’s theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

Disney said Wednesday that it earned $1.28 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the three months through Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $1.1 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 99 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 8% to $23.51 billion from $21.82 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.44 billion.

The latest results marked the first quarterly snapshot since Bob Iger’s return as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek.

In a statement, Iger said the company is embarking on a “significant transformation” that management believes will lead to improved profitability at the company’s streaming business.

The company said Disney+ ended the quarter with 161.8 million subscribers, down 1% from since Oct. 1. Hulu and ESPN+ each posted a 2% increase in paid subscribers during the quarter.

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, rose 3% in after-hours trading.

___

This story has been updated to show that Disney earned $1.28 billion in the quarter, not $1.28 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around...
Several people escape fire at Motif Manor Apartments
Abandoned house ruled a total loss after a fire south of Apache
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl
Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected

Latest News

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Superbowl LVII Party
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Superbowl LVII Party
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Prosecutor: Chasing Horse ‘grooming’ girls to replace wives
A much drier night is in store once the precip clears out, with mostly clear skies returning to...
Limited chances for rain/snow tonight & again early Friday morning | 2/8PM
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy seeks weaponry in surprise trips to London, Paris