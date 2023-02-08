Expert Connections
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans

DRH will be offering heart scans at a special price of 2 for $100 during the month.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - February is Heart Month and Duncan Regional Hospital is offering a special for those who want to have their heart health checked.

DRH will be offering heart scans at a special price of 2 for $100 during the month.

Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a person’s overall health.

“If you feel like you might be having some issues or you want to find out what your risk factors are there are several tests that you can do,” Dr. Mullins said.

Two of those tests, a heart scan to check for calcification in your heart and a stress test to search for blockages, are being offered during February.

Dr. Mullins said the heart scan can be done in 15-20 minutes so there really are no excuses.

“It is the number one killer, not only in Oklahoma, but in the entire United States,” Dr. Mullin said. “People .. blow it off and just think ‘oh it’s indigestion’ or ‘it’s my back’ or ‘it will go away’ and so they ignore it until it becomes to late.”

Dr. Mullins said watching what you eat and exercise are two key factors to good heart health. But ultimately, each person has to take responsibility.

“You have to be a player in your health,” she said. “I can’t just give you a pill and make it go away. You have to do some of the work too.”

During the month of February, you can get two heart scans for the price of $100 at Duncan Regional Hospital. One for you and one for a loved one. Call 580-251-6670 to schedule an appointment but, you must call to schedule in February.

