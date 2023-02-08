Honoring Duncan’s first Black Mayor

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In February of 2006, Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan, making him the city’s first black mayor.

Brown is a Louisiana native who first came to Oklahoma as a soldier at Fort Sill.

Brown hopes his own accomplishments can inspire other young African American’s.

“Let them know that they can become council people, they can become mayors, they just have to want to and just have to prepare themselves to be,” said Brown.

Brown served on the city council for a record-setting 22 years before becoming mayor.

He hopes he is remembered as a team player.

“Whenever there was a problem they had, I listened to that problem, I did everything that I could to meet their needs,” he said.

Brown is also the President of the Black History Committee.

Their goal is to bring awareness to the things African Americans contributed to.

“We are standing on the shoulders of so many other people, that’s the reason we have these opportunities today. Not only African Americans but all races have worked together,” said Brown.

He said it’s important to continue celebrating black history so it’s never forgotten.

“When we say Black History it’s really American History. We weren’t fortunate enough to have it taught into our school system so we rely on people that have lived through that in order to share what it was like to live in that era,” he said.

Brown said today’s freedom did not come easy, it came by people standing up for what they thought was right.

He said there’s a saying he lives by everyday.

“It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you react to what happened to you,” said Brown.

The Stephens County Historical Museum has been featuring Brown in their Hall of Fame room for the past 2 years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.