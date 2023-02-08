Expert Connections
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park

Elmer Thomas Park
Elmer Thomas Park(lawtonok.gov)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall.

The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to the park.

“I think it needs some work,” said Lawton resident Mike Scott. “There’s a need to address recreation for older people, older than kids on the playground. That could be pre-teens, teens, young adults, and grandparent aged.”

“Well, in my opinion, obviously a skatepark. I know the one that we currently have is outdated, and there’s a lot of hazards there. Hopefully, it will gather more support,” said Lawton resident Walter Smith. “I know there’s a lot of people out here supporting the skateboarding communities. That will just grow with other events, and people just backing the community.”

Halff Associates, a national consulting firm, will take the input from residents and create a plan for the park. The results will be released at a later date.

