LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected

By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting.

On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.

On Wednesday, the department asked the public for assistance again.

This time, they say a shooting happened on February 5 between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of NW Arrowhead Drive and NW Cheyenne Avenue.

Officials said it is believed Michael Conner is believed to be a victim of this shooting, but he has not been located.

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Conner.

If you know anything, you can call the department at 580-581-3272.

