Pet of The Week

A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need

By Cade Taylor and Seth Marsicano
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today.

A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents.

It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building.

A variety of specialists were available to answer questions regarding any VA claims.

The Cameron University Veteran Affairs Coordinator, Vicki Henson, says the processor is an opportunity for people to get in-person answers to their questions.

“If a person has any kind of question, you know, whether it be education or if it be about something about their pension, someone is trying to raise their disability rating. It’s an opportunity to come ask somebody, in person, about any question they have about VA Benefits,” Henson said.

If you have questions, you can reach out to the university’s Veteran Affairs office at (580) 581-2301.

