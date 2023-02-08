Several City View ISD administrators arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several current and previous City View ISD administration officials have been arrested, according to the Wichita County Jail roster.

The arrests include Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton.

All five people were charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report, with bonds set at $20,000 apiece.

In June of 2022, several former City View students came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment under a former City View teacher.

Those victims told News Channel 6, at the time, they had reported the abuse to Daryl Frazier and Superintendent Tony Bushong.

Officials haven’t confirmed if Frazier’s arrest is tied to those allegations. Court documents, which would outline the case against Frazier, weren’t available Wednesday morning at the time this story was first posted.

