Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Several City View ISD administrators arrested

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen (top middle), Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins (top right), former High School Principal Daryl Frazier (bottom left), and Counselor Cindy Leaverton (bottom right) were all arrested on Feb. 8, 2023.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several current and previous City View ISD administration officials have been arrested, according to the Wichita County Jail roster.

The arrests include Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton.

All five people were charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report, with bonds set at $20,000 apiece.

In June of 2022, several former City View students came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment under a former City View teacher.

Those victims told News Channel 6, at the time, they had reported the abuse to Daryl Frazier and Superintendent Tony Bushong.

Officials haven’t confirmed if Frazier’s arrest is tied to those allegations. Court documents, which would outline the case against Frazier, weren’t available Wednesday morning at the time this story was first posted.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around...
Several people escape fire at Motif Manor Apartments
Abandoned house ruled a total loss after a fire south of Apache
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl
Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana across Oklahoma.
Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday

Latest News

Another round of showers rolls through Texoma this morning and afternoon | 2/8 AM
Another round of showers rolls through Texoma this morning and afternoon | 2/8 AM
Elmer Thomas Park
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan in 2006, making him the city’s first black mayor.
Honoring Duncan’s first Black Mayor
Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan in 2006, making him the city’s first black mayor.
First Black Mayor of Duncan