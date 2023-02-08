Expert Connections
Several people escape fire at Motif Manor Apartments

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton.

When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.

Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams said they had to evacuate the entire building, and in total 12 units were damaged.

“We did have six units that received some type of damage, two that received heavy fire damage, and four that received some smoke and light heat damage,” Williams said.

LFD chief said when a fire breaks out at an apartment complex, there’s more risk because there are several families to get out. He said LFD arrives in rescue mood.

“We start throwing ladders early in the scene. Setting ladders up to be able to escort and rescue people down when we did arrive this morning early. We had police officers arrive helping get people out and also lowering and jumping from the second story due to the heat and the flames,” Williams said.

Chief Williams said the middle of the night and early morning fires are more of a concern because people are more likely at home sleeping.

“Our rescue profile goes up overnight or in the early morning hours, so our guys are quick to start moving to the rescue side and being concerned about our citizens,” Williams said.

He said there were some minor injuries, that were treated on the scene. No one had to go to the hospital. The Red Cross is helping those impacted.

“We had 16 personnel on scene and within an apartment complex, our crews are stretched thin. They did a great job of attacking the fire and getting it knocked down,” Williams said.

At this time the Fire Marshall has narrowed down the cause of the fire to one unit, but they are still investigating the cause.

Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan in 2006, making him the city's first black mayor.
Honoring Duncan's first Black Mayor
