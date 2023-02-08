Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Superbowl LVII Party

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Patriot Club on Fort Sill is celebrating the Superbowl weekend with its very own watch party.

7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the party at the Patriot Club, Valentine’s specials at LETRA, and more.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the Patriot Club will host a chocolate tasting open to the community, featuring samples of chocolate from around the world. The event will also provide opportunities for those in attendance to advance their tastebuds with different food and drink pairings for an additional cost.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, LETRA will host their S’mores and Fire event open to the public. It’ll cost $20 to attend, but that fee will get you a s’more pack and a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, a hot, spiced wine.

Doors for the Superbowl LVII Party at the Patriot Club on Sunday, February 12, will open at 4:30 p.m., one hour before kickoff. The community is encouraged to celebrate and enjoy the Superbowl LVII with friends, food, and drink specials. Attend dressed in your team colors for a chance to win door prizes.

For February, LETRA will also be holding a Valentine’s Cabin Special. Cabins will range from $90 to $110 per night; you’ll get a second for free when you buy one night. You can also get chocolate-covered strawberries or wine for an additional fee.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around...
Several people escape fire at Motif Manor Apartments
Abandoned house ruled a total loss after a fire south of Apache
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl
Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected

Latest News

A much drier night is in store once the precip clears out, with mostly clear skies returning to...
Limited chances for rain/snow tonight & again early Friday morning | 2/8PM
Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans