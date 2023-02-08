Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Superbowl LVII Party

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Patriot Club on Fort Sill is celebrating the Superbowl weekend with its very own watch party.

7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the party at the Patriot Club, Valentine’s specials at LETRA, and more.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the Patriot Club will host a chocolate tasting open to the community, featuring samples of chocolate from around the world. The event will also provide opportunities for those in attendance to advance their tastebuds with different food and drink pairings for an additional cost.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, LETRA will host their S’mores and Fire event open to the public. It’ll cost $20 to attend, but that fee will get you a s’more pack and a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, a hot, spiced wine.

Doors for the Superbowl LVII Party at the Patriot Club on Sunday, February 12, will open at 4:30 p.m., one hour before kickoff. The community is encouraged to celebrate and enjoy the Superbowl LVII with friends, food, and drink specials. Attend dressed in your team colors for a chance to win door prizes.

For February, LETRA will also be holding a Valentine’s Cabin Special. Cabins will range from $90 to $110 per night; you’ll get a second for free when you buy one night. You can also get chocolate-covered strawberries or wine for an additional fee.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

