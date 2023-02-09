Alexis Young joins morning anchor desk

Expert Connections
Alexis Young joined the KSWO team in February of 2023.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma will welcome a new face Friday when Alexis Young joins longtime KSWO personality Kyle Weatherly on the morning anchor desk.

“I’m excited to bring new stories and ideas to the KSWO newsroom,” Young said. “Kyle and I have been working together for the last few weeks on how we want the show to feel -- we want it to really wake people up every morning.”

In addition to anchoring the 5 a.m. show and 6 a.m. Good Morning Texoma, Young will be taking over Medwatch 7.

“My passion is educating people on issues that can affect their everyday lives, whether it’s their health, finances, or education,” Young said. “Medwatch definitely fits that objective.”

Young graduated from the University of Memphis with a journalism degree and spent the last seven years working in newspaper, radio and TV. She’s a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

One of her favorite stories was covering the MLK 50 Celebration while reporting for WMC Action News 5 in Memphis. She was able to interview the president of the NAACP and speak with community members who marched with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement.

Young loves church, her dog, painting, and writing fiction and children’s books. Tune in on Friday, February 10 for her on-air debut and follow her on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

