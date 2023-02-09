Apartment residents praise neighbor for getting them out of fire safely

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of building A at Copper Ridge Apartments on Motif Manor Blvd are speaking out about an unexpected wake-up call yesterday morning.

“Bang Bang” like that and the girlfriend got up and she’s like what is that? I went out to the door I opened it and all I saw was a cloud of smoke I couldn’t see anything, then I was like welp something is on fire,” Alexander said.

He said he quickly got his girlfriend and their dogs and started to the stairs

“The only way to navigate through that because you could only see to right here was. This way is hot this way is hotter go that way. But it was all up in smoke pretty quickly I was just trying to stay out of the way of the firemen. But my neighbor he was the one banging on doors he’s the only reason why anybody got out of there,” Alexander said.

Francesca Taunah-Mielke’s best friend lives in the building and suffers from multiple sclerosis. After she got out safely she made a frantic call.

“My problem was it wasn’t the firefighter that got them out, it was the tenants and one tenant specifically. And he was the reason why they are safe,” Taunah-Mielke said.

This heroic resident did not want to talk on camera but told 7news he was coming home around 5 a.m. yesterday when he saw smoke coming from the building.

He said he thought it was his home, but as he got closer, he realized it was a nearby unit someone was standing outside of, not knowing what to do.

He said he asked that resident “what’s going on” the person responded, " I think something is burning”.

When the Good Samaritan saw flames shoot through a window, he sprung into action, calling 911 and frantically knocking on doors.

“There was no smoke detector, fire alarm, no sprinkler system, no fire extinguisher none of that in any of these units in this building, and for me, that’s a problem,” Tauanah-Mielke said.

According to 2022 Oklahoma statutes Title 74, all rental apartments must have smoke detectors beginning November 1, 1997. Online records show these apartments were built in the 1970s.

Tauanah-Mielke said now tenants struggling as they wait for repairs.

“They were supposed to board up windows, they did not board up windows the tenants did. They were supposed to clean up the mess from the fire, the glass everywhere they didn’t the tenants did,” Tauanah-Mielke said.

She said, right now she is just grateful for this heroic resident because without him she could be telling a different story.

“That man saved everyone in this building, everyone that he could he could get a hold of it was without a doubt, without a thought without a problem,” Tauanah-Mielke said.

7News reached out to Copper Ridge apartments to get a statement, but we have yet to hear back.

