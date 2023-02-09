Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities need your help tracking down a suspect who ran from police on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Police say it all started when Cyril Police tried to stop a man on an ATV towing a trailer around 5:45 p.m. The man drove off. Fletcher Police found him at the gypsum plant gate, but he got off the ATV and ran. Police say the ATV was stolen last October.

The suspect is still on the run. He’s believed to be armed. Fletcher Police posted a security camera photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Officers from Fletcher, Cyril, Elgin, and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department are looking for him.

If you see the suspect, please contact your local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

From Fletcher PD Facebook page:

At about 1745 hours:

Fletcher Peace Officers received call via radio from Comanche County Dispatch that Cyril PD requested assistance. A Cyril Officer spotted a white adult male on a on an ATV towing a trailer and when the Officer tried to conduct a traffic stop the male fled on the ATV and in doing so several rifles fell off trailer.

Fletcher Peace Officers we’re requested to intercept. While en route they were informed that a citizen spotted the suspect in a near-by field.

Fletcher Officers investigated the field when they were contacted with a reported sighting of the suspect at a nearby the gypsum plant gate on his ATV. Fletcher Officers found the suspect slouched over the ATV but before he could be taken into custody he fled on foot and a brief pursuit took place but the suspect evaded capture.

Officers received a reported sighting of the suspect by the local cement plant where he then fled to the dollar general. Fletcher Peace Officers and Comanche County Deputies searched the building but didn’t locate the suspect.

The ATV that Fletcher Officers recovered was listed in NCIC as stolen as of last October.

The suspect is still unknown, at-large, and believed to be armed. Fletcher Peace Officers, Comanche County Deputies, and Elgin Police Officers are currently searching for the suspect. If seen do not approach. Call 9-1-1.

If you recognize this man please contact the Fletcher, Cyril, or your nearest local Law Enforcement.

