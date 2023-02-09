Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans

Latest News

Sea turtles were released back into the ocean after they were rehabilitated.
WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart
Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries are weighing in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma