Early voting begins across the state for several local elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters from across southwest Oklahoma, and the state, are headed to their local election boards on Thursday ahead of voting day next Tuesday.

Several school bond proposals, school board and city councilmember spots are up for grabs. If you live in one of these areas, you can early vote at your local election board through Saturday. Your regular polling place will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Below is a list of local elections voters can cast their ballots for, for a complete list, go to ok.gov/elections :

SNYDER PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

BLAIR PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

EMPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

GRANDFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

COMANCHE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

VELMA-ALMA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

BRAY-DOYLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

CITY OF WALTERS

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCIL MEMBER AT LARGE

RICK HIGH

WES EIDSON

JONATHAN TURNER

CITY OF ALTUS

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 4

CJ MORRIS

CHRISTINA WALLACE

EMPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

TERRI COBBS

JERRY THOMAS WHATLEY

SUSAN KAY DRESSER

BRAY-DOYLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 3

LARRY OSBORNE

JASON SMITH

AMANDA ARCHER

