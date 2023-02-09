Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Filing period ends for April municipal elections

7News will have in-depth previews as election day gets closer.
7News will have in-depth previews as election day gets closer.(Alexa Griffey)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The candidate filing period for April’s municipal elections has ended and there will be several races for voters to cast ballots.

There will be mayoral races in Geronimo, Snyder and Geronimo, along with several races for council and trustee seats across southwest Oklahoma.

If you would like to see a full list of candidate filings, go to the election board website.

7News will have in-depth previews as election day gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans

Latest News

Voters from across southwest Oklahoma, and the state, are headed to their local election boards...
Early voting begins across the state for several local elections
At today’s state of address, the big topics were tax cuts, teacher pay raises, and permanent...
Lawmakers and protesters react to the State of Address
Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana across Oklahoma.
Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday
The filing period opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.
Candidate filing period opens for April municipal elections