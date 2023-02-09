Filing period ends for April municipal elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The candidate filing period for April’s municipal elections has ended and there will be several races for voters to cast ballots.

There will be mayoral races in Geronimo, Snyder and Geronimo, along with several races for council and trustee seats across southwest Oklahoma.

If you would like to see a full list of candidate filings, go to the election board website.

7News will have in-depth previews as election day gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.