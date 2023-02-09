Fog to clear out ahead of morning cold front, rain/snow returns tonight | 2/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Patchy-to-dense fog and freezing fog is developing slowly across Texoma this morning, not only limiting visibility but leading to frost on cars. Make sure to take extra time as a precaution this morning when hitting the road. The fog will clear during the mid/late morning hours, being swept out by a cold front descending across the Southern Plains. This will lead to breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Despite this, temperatures will warm up into the low/mid 50s this afternoon thanks to the presence of mostly sunny skies. Partly/mostly cloudy skies will build in late this afternoon and evening

As an upper-level trough takes passage across the region today & tomorrow, we will see some precipitation in the form of scattered showers pop-up un western counties this evening. These showers will push east throughout the night, eventually transitioning to winter weather in the form of a rain/snow mix and eventually even snow. This will occur after midnight, lasting only for a few hours and is expected to dissipate around daybreak. Coverage of snow will be limited to areas in Southwest Oklahoma, with places that saw some snow yesterday (areas in higher elevations) having the greatest chances to see snow again. Accumulation will be minimal, but anywhere between a light dusting to up to an inch is possible. Temperatures tomorrow will fall down to the low 30s, with wind chills in the low 20s and upper teens due to breezy northerly winds overnight at 10-20 mph & wind gusts up to 30 mph.

We will feel the cooler air as a result of the cold front on Friday with temperatures only topping out in the mid 40s during the afternoon. Winds will be lighter out of the north at 10-15 mph with tons of sunshine dominating the skies.

An upper-level ridge sandwiched between a couple low-pressure systems will help in warming temperatures on Saturday and Sunday back into the above-average range, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s for both afternoons. Skies will be sunny on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. There is also the chance for some isolated showers late in the day on Sunday.

Our next rainmaker is expected to arrive in Texoma on Monday, bringing with it scattered-to-numerous rain showers. Rain will stick around throughout overnight hours into the day on Tuesday, clearing out by the time we approach the middle of next week. Thankfully due to the nature of the upper-level pattern, temperatures will stay relatively warm in the 60s and 50s, meaning that wintry precipitation is not expected.

