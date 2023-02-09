Expert Connections
Health Department continuing investigation into Caddo, Custer county illness outbreak

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says an illness outbreak in Custer and Caddo counties is decreasing by number.

An official with OSDH said the health investigation began in November after a large number of people living in Hydro received a stomach illness known as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, or HUS.

In a status update Thursday, OSDH said they partnered with the CDC to try and learn more about where the illness was originating from, however, they weren’t able to identify a single food, water, or event that served as a source of infection.

To date, State Health officials said there have been 53 confirmed cases of HUS.

The State Epidemiologist said, despite the numbers decreasing, OSDH can’t guarantee we won’t see more illnesses.

In the meantime, you can protect yourself by practicing good hand hygiene, and washing your hands with soap and water frequently.

OSDH also says people who live, visit, work, or attend school in Hydro to drink bottled water for the time being, and to boil your tap water.

If you experience symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches, seek medical care.

