Ice causes rollover in west Lawton

Officials say the driver overcorrected after hitting the ice, hit the curb and then rolled.
Officials say the driver overcorrected after hitting the ice, hit the curb and then rolled.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several early morning wrecks were blamed on black ice, including one in Lawton which caused a driver to flip on their roof.

The crash caused traffic delays for drivers.

Eastbound traffic on Lee Blvd just west of 38th street was shutdown while officials worked to get the pickup out of the roadway.

Officials say the driver overcorrected after hitting the ice, hit the curb and then rolled.

It didn’t appear the driver was injured in the crash.

