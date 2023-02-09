Expert Connections
Lawton Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. president talks service

Will Scott came in-studio to discuss the service and events of the organization.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The president of the Lawton chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated came in-studio Wednesday to talk about the organization.

Will Scott leads the Eta Xi Lambda chapter of the organization. He said he’s been a member since 1974, when he was in college at Stillman College in Alabama.

Scott shared the organizations principles as well as its mission for service.

“The fraternity itself is committed to service and academic excellence,” Scott said.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first organization of a group of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities otherwise known at the Divine Nine. The brotherhood was founded in 1906 on the campus of Cornell University. With colors of black and gold, it prides itself on principles of scholarship, fellowship, good character, and the uplifting of humanity.

Scott said the Lawton chapter contributes to the community through a series of projects and events.

“We’re about service,” Scott said. “Among the things that we do, we contribute baskets to the needy for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas. We also have a program called our ‘Black and Gold Banquet”.. in that banquet we recognize leaders in the community.”

The chapter also has an upcoming event on Saturday called “Project Alpha”. The event will be held at CETES room 109 at Cameron University and caters to male black youth.

More information about Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated can be found on their website.

