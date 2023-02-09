Expert Connections
Lawton Public School’s schedule of events for Black History Month continue

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Black History Month, Lawton Public Schools is hosting events throughout February to celebrate.

7News spoke with Dr. Regina DeLoach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, about a few of those upcoming events.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 10, via the Union Baptist Church Facebook page, there will be a virtual Deacons for Defense & Justice event. It will tell the story of a civil rights organization formed in Bogalusa, Louisiana, to defend their neighborhoods from those violating their rights.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, in the CETES building at Cameron University, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will host Project Alpha “Male Responsibilities.” It is intended for males in grades ninth through twelfth and will focus on various ways young men can take responsibility for their lives. They’ll discuss abstinence, ways to avoid teen pregnancy, STDs, and more. Registration can be done onsite.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, a celebration for the annual NAACP Founders Day will occur at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. There will be speakers discussing the importance of the NAACP, music, and community fellowship. It is free and open to the public.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at the Union Baptist Church, the Epsilon Delta Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa will present “The Presence of Influential Black Men and Women in the Bible.”

It is designed to help African American children understand that they were also included in the bible, provides them with an identity, and help them strive for success.

For more information on these and other upcoming events during February, you can visit Lawton Public School’s website here.

