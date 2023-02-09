Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medwatch: Local cardiologist discusses Peripheral Artery Disease and prevention

By Alexis Young and Haley Wilson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -According to the CDC, around 6.5 million people ages 40 and older have peripheral artery disease in the U.S. A local cardiologist at the Heart & Vascular Center in Lawton said he sees several people every day with this disease.

Peripheral artery disease, also known as “PAD,” is the narrowing and blockage of arteries in the legs or lower extremities. Doctor Eugen Ivan, a cardiologist at the Heart & Vascular Center, said the risk of getting the disease increases as you get older. However, anyone can be diagnosed with it.

“Many times what I hear from older patients is that it’s just age. They can’t walk because its just age. Whereas in reality, its because their muscles don’t get enough blood flow because they have blocked arteries,” said Dr. Ivan.

There are several types of symptoms, like discomfort in the calves or wounds that won’t heal.

“Wounds, especially in the foot and/or around the ankles or sometimes on the shin that don’t heal even with good wound care, and in a certain context, especially if you’re a smoker or diabetic peripheral artery disease needs to be taken into account,” said Dr. Ivan.

He said there’s a direct link between smoking and PAD.

“So 80% of the patients who have pad are either current or former smokers. There’s a very strong linkage. As soon as we diagnose the disease, we tell our patients to stop smoking. Otherwise the risk of losing a leg goes very very high,” said Dr. Ivan.

Other things that raise your risk of getting it are high cholesterol, diabetes, and a family history of the disease. Dr. Ivan recently treated a patient who suffered from it and didn’t know until they had a wound that wouldn’t heal.

“Many times, it’s necessary to unblock the arteries to restore blood flow especially to the legs, so that the patient can walk further and faster for their daily lives, and in other cases they need blood flow for the wounds to heal adequately and save the leg from amputation,” said Dr. Ivan.

He says maintaining a healthy diet and refraining from smoking can decrease your risk.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Elmer Thomas Park
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans

Latest News

According to the CDC, around 6.5 million people ages 40 and older have peripheral artery...
Medwatch: Local cardiologist discusses Peripheral Artery Disease and prevention
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans
February is heart month, and while a cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center says while...
Medwatch: Cardiologist says it’s important to do more than just know your numbers