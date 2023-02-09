More rain/snow tonight, a dry and sunny Friday | 2/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another round of winter precipitation, mixed with rain, will be possible late this evening into early Friday morning. As a cold front continues to move south, breezy north winds are expected overnight. Gusts will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Precipitation as of late this afternoon is in the panhandle of Texas. It will continue to spread into our far northwestern counties of Oklahoma/ Texas from 6-9PM. With temperatures slightly warmer at the surface, whatever precipitation does fall to start will be a rain/snow mix. As temperatures fall and precipitation falls, a transition over to snow is favored. This transition will occur around midnight.

The big question, is a repeat of what happened yesterday possible again tonight? Yes. Accumulations look likely and possible for areas along/northwest of I-44. The good news, the magnitude and coverage of these accumulations won’t be as high due to the drier air that is hovering over our area. While the accumulations will stick more to grassy and elevated surfaces, be mindful/ cautious when out on the road tomorrow morning. Snow fall will come to an end by midmorning, if not sooner.

Speaking of tomorrow morning, it’s going to be cold. Air temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s but factor in gusty north winds in the 30s and we’ll see wind chill values in the teens for most locations. Cloud cover will exit as the day goes on resulting in sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will only rise into the mid 40s. North winds sustained at 10 to 15mph with anticipated wind gusts in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chill values during the day will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

This weekends weather is simple: dry and pleasant. A slight ridge of high pressure will build resulting in temperatures warming over the next few days. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north to south winds. Despite the partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday, highs will soar into the low 60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

A weak and dry front will move across Texoma late Sunday into early Monday. This front will have little to no impact on temperatures in fact, the cold front will linger and lift north as a warm front allowing for temperatures Monday afternoon to rise into the mid 60s. Light north to south winds.

An area of low pressure will move across and increase rain chances Monday/Tuesday. The timing of this rain looks to be around 12PM Monday to 12PM Tuesday. Clouds will taper off Tuesday and skies will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs soaring to near 70°. North winds at 10 to 20mph. A stronger cold front will move in late Wednesday/ early Thursday bringing strong north winds, colder temperatures and the possibility of some precipitation.

Have a great Friday! -LW

