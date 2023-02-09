MULTIPLE CAR CRASHES ALONG I-44 DUE TO ICY ROAD CONDITIONS

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple car crashes occurring along I-44 Thursday morning causing traffic delays for southwest Oklahoma drivers.

Cold and wet temperatures paired with slick and icy roads caused hazardous conditions.

Two crashes on I-44 happened around the same time. One took place near milepost 62 temporarily closing the west and eastbound lanes.

Authorities say another car heading eastbound on I-44 near milepost one was stuck in the middle of the road. All eastbound lanes are closed at the Red River Bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

