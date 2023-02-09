Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MULTIPLE CAR CRASHES ALONG I-44 DUE TO ICY ROAD CONDITIONS

Flash Freeze warning
Flash Freeze warning(MGN)
By Alexis Young
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple car crashes occurring along I-44 Thursday morning causing traffic delays for southwest Oklahoma drivers.

Cold and wet temperatures paired with slick and icy roads caused hazardous conditions.

Two crashes on I-44 happened around the same time. One took place near milepost 62 temporarily closing the west and eastbound lanes.

Authorities say another car heading eastbound on I-44 near milepost one was stuck in the middle of the road. All eastbound lanes are closed at the Red River Bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Elmer Thomas Park
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans

Latest News

Former City View ISD Principal Raymond Weathersbee and Former Superintendent Steve Harris.
Two more former City View ISD administrators arrested
Fog to clear out ahead of morning cold front, rain/snow returns tonight | 2/9 AM
Fog to clear out ahead of morning cold front, rain/snow returns tonight | 2/9 AM
Photos of Bacone College
First College in Oklahoma
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County