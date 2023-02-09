Two more former City View ISD administrators arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two more former City View ISD administrators were arrested Thursday morning.

Former Superintendent 59-year-old Steve Harris and former Principal 62-year-old Raymond Weathersbee were arrested and charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report, the same charge five others faced on Wednesday. The bonds for all seven people were set at $20,000 apiece.

An administration leave letter dated for Jan. 5, 2015, was reportedly signed by the teacher/coach who was under investigation. Court documents show Harris and Weathersbee signed the letter, as well as Counselor Cindy Leaverton and Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins.

Wednesday’s arrests include Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former Junior/Senior High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Hawkins, and Leaverton.

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen (top middle), Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins (top right), former High School Principal Daryl Frazier (bottom left), and Counselor Cindy Leaverton (bottom right) were all arrested on Feb. 8, 2023. (Wichita County Jail)

Court documents state the investigation “focuses on the persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an 8-year span.” The investigation reportedly revealed that no reports of sexual misconduct by a City View ISD teacher/coach were ever submitted to law enforcement by school district administrators.

An affidavit states it appears the administrators’ “persistent failure” to make the legally required reports of information they possessed about possible sexual misconduct enabled the teacher/coach to remain employed by the district and have continued access to students from 2014 to 2022.

