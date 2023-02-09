Expert Connections
UPDATE: LPD says they have located missing man

No other information was released.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

Lawton police say Conner has been located.

“Officers made contact with Michael Conner this afternoon. Michael Conner is alive and doing well,” they said in an update posted on social media.

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting.

On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.

On Wednesday, the department asked the public for assistance again.

This time, they say a shooting happened on February 5 between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of NW Arrowhead Drive and NW Cheyenne Avenue.

Officials said it is believed Michael Conner is believed to be a victim of this shooting, but he has not been located.

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Conner.

If you know anything, you can call the department at 580-581-3272.

