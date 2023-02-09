Woman charged with recent Lawton arson

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with arson.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Nadia Marie West faces one count of second degree arson.

Fire investigators believe West started a fire at an unoccupied home in the 1700 block of SW 6th Street on February 1.

Documents say West’s father told police Nadia had started the fire then just left. He also claimed she had done this several times before.

West allegedly told investigators, when asked about her starting all of the fires, that she “did not start all of them.”

Her bond has been set at $100,000.

