Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman charged with recent Lawton arson

Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.
Nadia West is charged with setting a fire on February 1.(CCDC)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with arson.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Nadia Marie West faces one count of second degree arson.

Fire investigators believe West started a fire at an unoccupied home in the 1700 block of SW 6th Street on February 1.

Documents say West’s father told police Nadia had started the fire then just left. He also claimed she had done this several times before.

West allegedly told investigators, when asked about her starting all of the fires, that she “did not start all of them.”

Her bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public for any video footage they might have or information on the...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
Authorities searching for suspect in Comanche County
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the hospital, says scans like these are important for a...
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans

Latest News

Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of...
Local dispensaries are weighing in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
In celebration of Black History Month, we continue to highlight leaders and figures within our...
Director of Phi Beta Sigma talks about Black History month
Lawton Public School Black History Month events continue
Lawton Public School’s schedule of events for Black History Month continue
According to Drummond's office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members,...
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful