Cool and sunny start to the weekend with warmer temperatures for next week | 2/10 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another morning where most are waking up to temperatures above the freezing mark, but still cool enough to require a coat when heading out the door. While we are sitting above freezing, the wintry precip. that some across Texoma witnessed last night could lead to slightly slippery roads this morning, so take a small amount of caution when getting behind the wheel. Temperatures will be very slow to warm as most won’t even get in into the 40s until the lunchtime hours. Highs this afternoon will only top out in the mid/upper 40s with some in North Texas reaching the low 50s. Basically, keep that coat on hand all day because it doesn’t look to get any warmer, even with tons of sunshine once the clouds clear later this morning. Winds will be breezy today out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Clear skies will dominate tonight, and as we all know with clear nights following a cool day, it means that we are going to be waking up to cold temperatures for tomorrow morning. Low temps to start off Saturday will be well below freezing in to low/mid 20s. Thankfully the relative humidities won’t be high at that time, so little-to-no frost is expected to develop.

We kick off the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday (but still below average) in the low/mid 50s. This will be due to an overhead ridge building across the Southern Plains, shifting winds back out of the south along with very sunny skies through much of Saturday. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 10-15 mph on Sunday, aiding in raising afternoon temperatures back above-average into the low 60s despite increasing cloud coverage. For those planning festivities and get-togethers for the Super Bowl, we are going to see nearly-perfect February evening conditions.

Our next cold front will roll through on Monday morning, but will be on the weak side as highs will still be in the 60s to start off the workweek. An approaching closed-off area of low pressure will increase moisture across our region, bringing showers to Texoma late in the day on Monday. Models are forecasting that rain will last throughout the overnight hours into Tuesday morning, clearing out shortly after sunrise. Clouds will dissipate soon after, setting up for a sunny & warm Valentines Day with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

Temperatures could get as warm as the low 70s on Wednesday before the passage of another cold front overnight into Thursday morning. This front will be much stronger, dropping temperatures down to the mid 40s on Thursday afternoon. A chance for some rain and wintry weather is possible for Texoma with this system, however models at this time keep any precipitation north of I-40.

