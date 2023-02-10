Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Labrador mix, which was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare as a stray. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, February 11.

They also kicked off their 9th annual “Open Your Heart and Adopt” Adoptathon today, which will go until Valentine’s Day, February 14. All adoptions will be $20 during the event.

Lawton Animal Welfare is also seeking more volunteers to interact with the puppies and help them learn basic commands while providing extra attention and love. To volunteer, you can pick up an application packet in person.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

