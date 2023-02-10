Local dispensaries are weighing in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on state question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

On March 7th, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana.

Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a lot of business and benefit the state.

Ashleah Teafatiller works at ‘Vertical Vibes dispensary in Lawton, she said she believes this will benefit the state.

“The money that is received from that tax money is the most important part. It’s going to be given back to the state of Oklahoma and if it goes back to the residents of the state of Oklahoma in order to build communities, the educational systems we support that,” Teafatiller said.

She said legalizing recreational marijuana will also bring in revenue from other states.

“People in Texas will come to the state of Oklahoma to gable why because in Texas they can’t gamble. That’s going to be the same with this recreational market, they can’t access that in Texas they are going to come here,” Teafatiller said.

Even with the support, some businesses are hoping recreational use won’t take away from the importance of medicinal use.

“I think it is most important for everyone to realize the actual reason why everything got started which is to still keep with the medicinal part of it. Keeping that in mind they have to take that into consideration so I know the recreation will be very helpful,” Tiffany Williams, Budtender Vertical Vibes dispensary in Lawton, said.

They also believe legalizing marijuana recreationally will weed out the people who are not following the current regulations.

“So in return, it affects those who are good actors such as us you know, were cultivating were very precise on what we’re doing with our cannabis plants. You know the entire process, making sure gloves are on every time we are handling those, with inspections with the quality of the product,” Teafatiller said.

If you would like to be able to vote on this topic the last day to register to vote will be tomorrow at 5 o’clock.

